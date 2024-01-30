Hamilton hints at break from F1

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that he could take a break from Formula 1 before coming back to try to claim his eighth title.

The all-time leader in race wins has been chasing a record eighth championship since he was controversially beaten by Max Verstappen in 2021, and has struggled for pace in that time.

Hamilton has not won a race since Jeddah that year, the longest he has ever gone in his career without a win.

Mercedes have struggled with the new regulations to build him and team-mate George Russell a competitive car, with Russell claiming the team’s only win to date in this era in Brazil in 2022.

Hamilton: 'Probably better to take sabbatical'

With this underperformance, speculation has continued to spread around Hamilton’s future in the sport and whether he will soon retire before winning another world championship.

Speaking with formule1.nl about whether he will end his career after another title, Hamilton responded: “I never said that an eighth title would be the end point. And I don't know what follows after driving in Formula 1.

“I don't necessarily feel the desire to remain active in Formula 1 any longer, but as I said before: never say 'never'.

“I can't imagine not driving anymore and still being in a pit box somewhere. I would probably think: 'I could stick with it for another year, then I can still participate.'

“So it would probably be better to take a sabbatical and then see if I would still like to come back.”

