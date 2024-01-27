Andretti admits 'heart bleeds' over F1 treatment

Mario Andretti has hit out at Formula 1 for its treatment of his son Michael, who is trying to bring the family name back to the grid.

The younger Andretti is spearheading a bid for an 11th team to be added to the F1 grid, a collaboration between his Andretti Global brand and Cadillac.

However, that process has been less smooth than he'd hoped. Despite the FIA approving the hypothetical team's bid, the Formula One Group still have to give the nod.

That process is likely to be the trickier to go through, with concerns over the existing ten teams having to take a smaller slice of the revenue pie as a result of the extra team being added.

Andretti's F1 entry has backing from General Motors

Michael Andretti is hoping to become the owner of F1's newest team

Andretti: My heart bleeds

A number of team bosses have spoken out in warning against the addition of the Andretti bid, with Mario - the last American to win a race in F1, 45 years ago - telling Blick: “My heart bleeds when I see how Formula 1 behaves towards my son."

Michael had previously tried to buy an extant F1 team in the form of Sauber, but was - as the Swiss outlet put it - 'sent back to the States with a laugh' in response to his $300m offer.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has also weighed in, adding: “Andretti should have bought a team years ago. Then they wouldn't have these problems now. It’s clear that the teams are fighting back!”

