Verstappen makes Hamilton salary admission as McLaren star seals HUGE deal - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen has been asked whether he makes more money than Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton, in a recent interview.

Norris signs HUGE long-term deal with McLaren

Lando Norris has signed a new long-term deal with McLaren, committing to the team past the regulation changes in 2026.

Perez Red Bull 'break' tease appears online

A piece of merchandise for Sergio Perez has apparently leaked online - a baseball cap with last year's inter.mx logo replaced by the logo of KitKat, with some cheeky suggestions that he's hinting at it being time to 'have a break'.

Another classic F1 race UNDER THREAT from street circuit

Suzuka's future as the host track of the Japanese Grand Prix is under threat, with Osaka revealed to be bidding to host a race.

F1 champ warns against copying rival series

1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has warned the sport about its shift away from traditional tracks and toward city-based street circuits.

