Verstappen makes Hamilton salary admission as McLaren star seals HUGE deal - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Verstappen makes Hamilton salary admission as McLaren star seals HUGE deal - GPFans F1 Recap
Max Verstappen has been asked whether he makes more money than Formula 1 rival Lewis Hamilton, in a recent interview.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris signs HUGE long-term deal with McLaren
Lando Norris has signed a new long-term deal with McLaren, committing to the team past the regulation changes in 2026.
➡️ READ MORE
Perez Red Bull 'break' tease appears online
A piece of merchandise for Sergio Perez has apparently leaked online - a baseball cap with last year's inter.mx logo replaced by the logo of KitKat, with some cheeky suggestions that he's hinting at it being time to 'have a break'.
➡️ READ MORE
Another classic F1 race UNDER THREAT from street circuit
Suzuka's future as the host track of the Japanese Grand Prix is under threat, with Osaka revealed to be bidding to host a race.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champ warns against copying rival series
1996 Formula 1 champion Damon Hill has warned the sport about its shift away from traditional tracks and toward city-based street circuits.
➡️ READ MORE