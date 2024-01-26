F1 set for key change to fix dangerous issue

Formula 1 will introduce new wheel designs in 2024, as a response to the dangerous trend of tyres being dislodged from rims in accidents.

BBS has been the main supplier of wheel rims to teams for the last two years, and have followed the wider F1 community in putting an emphasis on cost reduction.

The larger 18-inch wheels, introduced in the current rules era, have faced challenges with increased forces during impacts, leading to tyre dislodgment.

BBS responded to the concerns by developing an improved MK2 version of its wheel rim design in 2023, gradually introduced after the summer break.

F1 had previously seen issues with tyres becoming dislodged from rims at impact

FIA request answered by BBS

Following positive feedback from teams, the enhanced wheel rims will now become standard across the grid for the upcoming 2024 season, aiming to eliminate incidents of tyres detaching from the rims after impacts.

“The background of the MK2 development is that compared to the era of 13-inch wheels, 18-inch wheels are subject to greater side impacts from the outer rim of the wheel, resulting in more frequent side impacts and resulting tyre loosening," BBS told Motorsport.com.

“The development was initiated in response to a request from the FIA.”

It is hoped that the new MK2 design from BBS will mean less tyre dislodgment going forward

Although visually indistinguishable, the upgraded MK2 rims have undergone significant reinforcement to enhance their resistance to impacts.

“MK2 has no change in spoke shape compared to MK1,” BBS continued.

“Fatigue was not a problem with the original design, but the outer rim shape has been strengthened to better handle side impacts.

“The weight has only slightly increased, but the side impact resistance has more than doubled.”

