F1 team confirms HUGE change of plan for 2024

Peter Bayer, CEO of the team formerly known as AlphaTauri, has announced a major shift in the team's ideals.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Bayer has claimed that the team's focus will be on producing immediate results, rather than developing young talent for the Red Bull Racing programme.

This shift reflects a departure from the team's past role as a training ground for future Red Bull Racing stars, as they now focus on achieving top-tier results themselves.

The transformation coincides with the change in leadership, with Franz Tost stepping aside and Bayer, along with new team principal Laurent Mekies, taking the reigns.

Peter Bayer wants to see AlphaTauri results improve in 2024

Franz Tost left AlphaTauri at the end of 2023

Focus shifts at AlphaTauri

The team's renewed focus on performance signifies a bold step forward as it enters this new chapter in its Formula 1 journey.

“The shareholders, when they were resharpening things, they also said, 'we want you to be competitive',” said Bayer.

“Franz always says, and honestly in the meantime I agree 100 per cent, that a young driver needs three years to be sort of ready for F1.

"With all the complexity the sport is currently requiring, and the amount of information they have to digest and process and then feed back to us, so that we again understand as a team what to do, how to change the settings and so on, and to be competitive, simply they need a lot of time.”

Bayer also hinted at the substantial increase in radio communication he observed when Lawson stepped in for the injured Ricciardo last year, emphasising the notable support that rookies often necessitate.

READ MORE: Red Bull officially confirm new F1 team name