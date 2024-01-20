Schumacher admits Hamilton and Russell's F1 revelation

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, has admitted that a year with Mercedes has shown him just how much is expected from the sport's best drivers.

The 24-year-old spent two years on the F1 grid with Haas, but failed to impress the team enough to be kept on for the 2023 season and moved to his father's last team, Mercedes, as a test and reserve driver.

Speaking to F1's official website, the German admitted that he feels more comfortable in his own value after a year working with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Schumacher will continue to serve as Mercedes' reserve and test driver for the coming season, but will also be competing in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine.

Mick Schumacher has worked with Mercedes for the last year

The younger Schumacher was often spotted in the background at Mercedes in 2023

Michael Schumacher, Mick's father, may be the best F1 driver of all time

Schumacher: I know my worth now

Speaking after the end of a hectic 2023 season, he said: “I guess the biggest point for me to elaborate on [is] I know as a driver now much more what I want from my team around me, from what I feel like I’m worth and what I can bring to a team.

“Obviously going into my first year in F1 it was kind of hard to know exactly what my position should be, and how far can I go with my comments and everything.

“Having worked with Lewis and George for one year now, I kind of know how high the bar is set and how far I can go, and I have no problem sharing my information in the future.”

