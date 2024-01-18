Verstappen fires back at social media question

Max Verstappen has reiterated that his personal life is none of his fans' business, after being asked about his limited social media usage.

The Dutchman has more than 11m followers on Instagram alone, but very rarely posts anything about his life away from the track - leaning instead on professional photographs of him around the paddock and on the track.

After securing his third world championship in 2023 with a record-breaking 19 grand prix wins out of 22, Verstappen's near-constant success has propelled him into the limelight, accompanied by increased fame and scrutiny.

Verstappen, however, values the quiet moments away from the F1 track, where he can embrace a simpler life with fewer eyes on him. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has previously acknowledged that Verstappen finds the level of fame uncomfortable.

Max Verstappen prefers to keep his life away from the track private, including his relationship with Kelly Piquet

Verstappen was unimpressed about questions regarding his social media presence

Verstappen: I don't want to know everything

In a recent interview with Formule1.nl, Verstappen addressed the question of why he rarely shares insights into his private life on social media.

“Yes. But I’m also like: what I do privately, it’s nobody’s business,” Verstappen said.

“I don’t follow that many Formula 1-related accounts or people anyway. I consciously ignore a lot of Formula 1 news, then at some point it doesn’t pass by in my timeline either.

“Actually, I only follow other sports and athletes, also to get balance in my life that way. I don’t want – and especially when I’m at home – to know everything that’s going on in the paddock.”

