Mercedes sign new KEY F1 contract

Mercedes have tied another of their key figures down to a long-term contract this week, their second crucial extension ahead of the 2024 season.

Technical Director James Allison joins team principal and part-owner Toto Wolff in signing a new contract with the Brackley-based outfit this week, with star pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell having already extended their deals in mid-season last year.

The series of moves is a mark of confidence in the team's core leadership group, despite going without a single race win last season for the first time in over a decade.

Allison, who retook the role from Mike Elliott last April, after previously winning four drivers’ titles and five constructors’ championships as the team's technical director after joining in 2017.

Allison and Wolff to spearhead Mercedes fightback

Allison follows in the footsteps of team principal Wolff, after the Austrian signed a new three-year deal on Monday.

The exact length of Allison's deal has not been revealed, but the Englishman is delighted to reaffirm his commitment to Mercedes, ahead of the team's new car launch on February 15.

James Allison, left, and Toto Wolff

"F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto’s call to join Mercedes in 2017," said Allison. "It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success."

Wolff said: "I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team. Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none.

"His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that. Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the 'tough love' culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best.

"Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come."

