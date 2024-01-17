Williams confirm surprise signing of exciting drivers

Williams have announced the signings of drivers Alessandro Giusti and Sara Matsui, adding some exciting young talent to their development pathway.

The historic team have shown slow but steady progress under the guidance of new team principal James Vowles, improving from 10th in the constructors' championship in 2022 to seventh in 2023 - albeit with most of their points coming from just one driver .

Vowles has made it clear that the team's focus is very much on the long-term rather than the short, hinting that he doesn't expect to truly compete at the front until regulation changes come into play in 2026, and the signings of Giusti and Matsui play into that mindset.

Williams stars for the future

Giusti is a 17-year-old Frenchman who impressed in his debut season of the Formula Regional European Championship, winning three races on his way to sixth overall. He will again compete this year with ART Grand Prix and this time is one of the favourites for the FRECA title.

After signing for the team, Giusti couldn't contain his delight, saying: “I’m so excited to be joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy. It really feels special to be joining such a prestigious Formula 1 team.

Alex Albon (left) and Logan Sargeant will be looking to continue Williams' fine progress

James Vowles is looking ahead to developing Williams further in 2024

"I cannot wait to start this journey and work closely with the team on my development.”

Matsui meanwhile is an even longer term bet for the future at just 13 years old, and joins the team as a 2022 Girls on Track Rising Stars finalist. She will drive in the OKJ class of karting with Kart Republic as well as compete in the 2024 Champions of the Future Academy supported by F1 Academy.

Matsui also reflected with positivity on working with the historic F1 team, saying: "It's an honour to be part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be working with such an historic team.

"I'm looking forward to building my experience in Europe and I can't wait for the season to start!"

