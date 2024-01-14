Sergio Perez offered SHOCK Red Bull exit

Sergio Perez has been offered a way out of his bleak situation at Red Bull, with Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo beckoning the Mexican star to the electric formula.

Perez's Red Bull contract is up at the end of the 2024 season and seems unlikely to be renewed, having been dominated by team-mate Max Verstappen throughout 2023.

While Perez did finish best of the rest of the grid, a series of high-profile errors and lapses in performance have put him under heavy pressure - with some reports even claiming he could be sacked mid-season.

That didn't end up happening, and Red Bull clinched their first ever championship 1-2, but Perez's place in the team is still under pressure coming into the new season.

Team boss Christian Horner has insisted that the seat is his to lose but with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo waiting in the wings to potentially replace him, Perez is likely going to have to improve his record behind Verstappen this season.

Sergio Perez struggled in 2023 for Red Bull despite a second place finish in the F1 world championship

A low point of Sergio Perez's season came at his home grand prix in Mexico where he crashed at the first corner

Christian Horner insists the second Red Bull seat is Sergio Perez's to lose

Will Sergio Perez leave Red Bull and F1?

While Perez is unlikely to be short of offers should he depart Red Bull, it appears he has an unexpected career path to potentially explore.

Reports have emerged that a move to leave F1 completely and join Formula E is being entertained by the co-founder of the latter, Alberto Longo.

Longo insists he is in 'constant talks' with Perez and appears keen to welcome him to the championship.

"I talk constantly with Checo and I hope he makes a jump to real competition (laughs). Formula E is his home, the doors will be open and he is welcome,” he reportedly told Spanish outlet AS in quotes carried by Fox.

