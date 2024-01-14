F1 boss reveals reason for brutal Guenther Steiner sacking

Gene Haas has explained his reasoning for removing Guenther Steiner as team principal of his F1 operation, admitting that the team's failure to ever achieve a podium finish under the Italian-American played a part.

Steiner was, until this week, the only team principal in Haas history (or Hasstory, as someone should probably start saying), overseeing the first eight seasons of the team's existence.

While Haas finished plum last in the constructors' standings in 2023, it was widely expected that Steiner would retain his position.

However, last week the Italian-American was sacked and replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

With 2024 expected to be a crucial year in the Haas project due to veteran drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg's contracts both expiring, the team opted for a different direction.

Gene Haas and Guenther Steiner have worked together since the team's inception in the sport

Guenther Steiner worked alongside a number of drivers while team principal at Haas, including Mick Schumacher

Ayao Komatsu is the man who will take over from Guenther Steiner at Haas

Why was Steiner sacked?

Now, American businessman Haas has revealed his reasoning behind of the sacking of the popular F1 figure, who has become a fixture of Netflix's Drive to Survive show.

“It came down to performance," he told F1's official website.

"Here we are in our eighth year, over 160 races – we have never had a podium. The last couple of years, we’ve been 10th or ninth.

“I’m not sitting here saying it’s Guenther’s fault, or anything like that, but it just seems like this was an appropriate time to make a change and try a different direction, because it doesn’t seem like continuing with what we had is really going to work.

“I like Guenther, he’s a really nice person, a really good personality,” Haas continued.

“We had a tough end to the year. I don’t understand that, I really don’t. Those are good questions to ask Guenther, what went wrong. At the end of the day, it’s about performance. I have no interest in being 10th anymore.”

