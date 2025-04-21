I social media esplodono contro l'esperto di F1 per i suoi commenti odiosi su Hamilton

Martin Brundle ha scatenato una dura reazione tra i tifosi di Formula 1, dopo aver definito “birichino” Lewis Hamilton durante un emozionante duello in pista con Lando Norris.

Il pilota della Ferrari aveva concesso in due occasioni a Norris di superarlo, per poi riconquistare la posizione grazie al sistema DRS. Il noto commentatore non ha esitato a censurare questa manovra, scatenando polemiche tra gli appassionati, che si chiedono se dietro tali critiche non si nasconda un rancore personale verso il sette volte campione del mondo.

Diversi utenti di Twitter hanno sottolineato come, in questa stagione, Brundle sembri aver intensificato il suo attacco nei confronti di Hamilton, tanto da spingere alcuni a nominarlo “Pilota del Giorno” nella speranza di provocare una reazione. Inoltre, il musicista Usher ha preferito ignorare il veterano durante il tradizionale giro d’onore in griglia, un gesto interpretato da alcuni come una risposta alla sua presunta parzialità.

I tifosi di F1 criticano Brundle per i suoi commenti su Hamilton

WTF is Brundle's problem with Lewis — Asi (@ASTHA__21) April 20, 2025

Brundle hates Lewis — Jen (@jenros2) April 20, 2025

A couple of years back Alonso did the DRS thing to Lewis. Brundle loved it. Now, when Lewis does it to Lando it's "naughty".



Give me a break! #F1 #SaudiArabianGP — Rob Myers (@RobLMyers) April 20, 2025

Martin Brundle running to criticize anything Lewis does pic.twitter.com/cAX8zKeqcM — B (@B_WTB) April 20, 2025

So why is Lewis naughty..Wtf Brundle — Pervash🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@pervashneeN) April 20, 2025

It’s “naughty” from Lewis but if Verstappen does that it’s brilliant driving. Ok Brundle 🙄 — Skydog #KompanyOUT (@FCB_Skydog) April 20, 2025

Martin Brundle?? What exactly was naughty about what Lewis did??



But when Fernando Alonso does it it’s great race craft??



Can’t stand this guy this season — GeorgeK VII 👑 (@GeorgeK_VII) April 20, 2025

Sorry, but what did Lewis do wrong?



Why’s Brundle saying that was a little bit naughty? — 🇯🇲7hanos876🇯🇲 (@thanos876) April 20, 2025

has martin brundle upgraded his version of hate for lewis recently or what pic.twitter.com/Tfl9d5IdnP — Dev (@daniversulk) April 20, 2025

Martin brundle saying such sweet things about piastri, Russell and Norris but the second Lewis Hamilton says anything about his car on the radio, Brundle turns into an enormous dumb baby that doesn’t understand an F1 car and just bashes Lewis. — Sal Renteria (@Salisit) April 20, 2025

What is brundle problem! Seriously the little snippy comments about Lewis and Ferrari are just so obvious lately #F1 #SaudiArabianGP — Lauren Austin (@MsLaurenAustin) April 20, 2025

Usher standing with Lewis Hamilton refusing Martin Brundle the interview just made my day. Absolutely deserves the cold shoulder for his constant biased commentary against Lewis #SaudiArabianGP #Formula1 — Mr Smug 28 (@Richblackdude) April 20, 2025

How these so-called experts can judge Lewis after 5 races is beyond me. There was always going to be a period of transition. Brundle and the rest should know better. Shame there is no other option for coverage. — Chris Pike (@ChrisPi53289533) April 20, 2025

