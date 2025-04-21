I social media esplodono contro l'esperto di F1 per i suoi commenti odiosi su Hamilton

close global

Alessandro Lombardo
Martin Brundle ha scatenato una dura reazione tra i tifosi di Formula 1, dopo aver definito “birichino” Lewis Hamilton durante un emozionante duello in pista con Lando Norris.

Il pilota della Ferrari aveva concesso in due occasioni a Norris di superarlo, per poi riconquistare la posizione grazie al sistema DRS. Il noto commentatore non ha esitato a censurare questa manovra, scatenando polemiche tra gli appassionati, che si chiedono se dietro tali critiche non si nasconda un rancore personale verso il sette volte campione del mondo.

Diversi utenti di Twitter hanno sottolineato come, in questa stagione, Brundle sembri aver intensificato il suo attacco nei confronti di Hamilton, tanto da spingere alcuni a nominarlo “Pilota del Giorno” nella speranza di provocare una reazione. Inoltre, il musicista Usher ha preferito ignorare il veterano durante il tradizionale giro d’onore in griglia, un gesto interpretato da alcuni come una risposta alla sua presunta parzialità.

I tifosi di F1 criticano Brundle per i suoi commenti su Hamilton

Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Formula 1 Lando Norris Martin Brundle
