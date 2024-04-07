Marko fuels Verstappen to Mercedes rumours with cryptic 'ask Toto Wolff' comment

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko's cryptic response has fuelled speculation about Max Verstappen's future.

Since the bombshell news of Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025, speculation has been rampant about who will fill the vacant seat at Mercedes, with one name sitting firmly at the top of Toto Wolff's wish list: Max Verstappen.

However, the Dutchman is currently locked into the longest driver contract on the grid, tying him to the Milton Keynes outfit until the end of the 2028 season.

Yet, recent controversies surrounding team boss Christian Horner have cast a shadow of uncertainty over Red Bull, raising the question - could a major driver market shakeup be brewing?

Marko: 'You have to ask Toto Wolff'

While Verstappen remains the crown jewel for Mercedes, Wolff is known to keep his options open.

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion who made history with Red Bull, is also rumoured to be on Wolff's radar, should the German legend decide on a sensational return.

Alongside Vettel, Mercedes are also keeping a watchful eye on young gun Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko even acknowledged the potential of both drivers. Speaking to OE24, the Austrian said, "They are names with a rich history and possibly a bright future."

However, he was quick to add, "But nobody comes close to the level of Max Verstappen."

And when he was asked about the Verstappen-Mercedes rumours, Marko offered a cryptic response, saying, "You have to ask Toto Wolff..."

