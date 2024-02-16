Marko hoping for 'control' as Horner investigation continues

Red Bull string-puller Helmut Marko has remained evasive on Christian Horner's future with the team, as the 2024 season approaches.

Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation over allegations of 'inappropriate conduct', first reported by De Telegraaf in the Netherlands.

While Horner - who has been in charge of the team since their inception in the sport back in 2005 - will remain as team principal amid the investigation, the hearing is expected to last for some time, potentially even into the first couple of races of the upcoming season.

Horner - who 'completely' denies the claims and has vowed to clear his name - was present at the team's car unveiling on Thursday, to launch the team's title defence following an incredible 2023.

Christian Horner is currently the subject of an internal investigation at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have worked together at Red Bull since 2005

Red Bull head into 2024 hoping to defend their world championships

Marko calls for Red Bull calm

Now, Marko has finally broken his silence on the masses of rumours and stories that are circling Red Bull at the moment, or what he calls 'turbulence'.

The Austrian believes that the team are in a good place to start the season off well, something they will need to do if they are to keep the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari at bay.

“I can't tell you that or anything else on this topic," he told OE24 about the Horner allegations.

"As long as the investigation is ongoing or there is no result, you will not hear anything from me. This is an ongoing process.

"I hope that we can quickly get our turbulence under control. Luckily, our car is ready and we are well prepared.”

