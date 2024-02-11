Huge fashion brand to sponsor exciting F1 team

Hugo – a Gen-Z inspired sub-brand of German giant Hugo Boss, will design Visa Cash App RB’s teamwear for the upcoming 2024 season.

VCARB, who are in the first year of a rebrand, were previously called AlphaTauri – the fashion line of parent company Red Bull.

They may no longer hold the title sponsor of a clothing giant, but they have enlisted the services of Hugo to help them look dapper this year.

It’s not Hugo Boss’ first excursion into the F1 world, with the Boss brand having signed a deal to become Aston Martin Formula 1 team’s official apparel partner in June 2022.

The VCARB 01, which will be driven by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda

VCARB team principal Laurent Mekies made a switch from Ferrari over the winter

Kokni: F1 is one of the world's fastest growing sports

Quoted by The Business of Fashion, the senior vice president of global marketing and brand communications at Hugo Boss – Nadia Kokni, praised Formula 1’s growth.

“F1 is one of the world’s fastest growing sports, if not the fastest growing one. The season and race weekends will provide good opportunities and moments for new audiences to discover the Hugo brand.”

Having released their 2024 challenger this week, VCARB will don their new gear in Bahrain for pre-season testing on 21 February as they shake their car down ahead of the season.

