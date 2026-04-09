Meet the F1 driver's dad that wants to be PRESIDENT

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The father of Cadillac F1 driver Sergio Perez, Antonio Perez Garibay, has revealed his ambition to one day run for president of Mexico.

Antonio is a familiar presence to Formula 1 supporters, especially after his emotional celebrations in 2021 gained widespread attention. That moment came when his son secured a podium finish at the Mexican Grand Prix for the first time, delighting the home crowd.

However, Antonio Perez Garibay has also faced backlash and controversy. In 2024, he was criticized for making homophobic comments during a podcast appearance ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he directed a slur at former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

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Sergio Perez later clarified in an interview with Sky Sports that he does not share his father’s opinions. He made it clear he disagreed with the remarks and publicly condemned them, distancing himself from the situation.

What does Sergio Perez's father do?

Perez's father also stood as a candidate to be the senator for Morena in 2018 and for mayor of Guadalajara with the New Alliance party in 2015. Prior to his political career Perez Sr was best known as an entrepreneur, owning businesses related to cars and mechanical workshops.

But now, Perez Sr has announced a new dream. Taking to his Instagram, he announced that his ambition was to one day become the Mexican president, sharing screenshots from an interview with El Siglo de Torreon where he expressed his dreams.

After praising the current president Claudia Shein, he wrote: "The future of our country is the best. Everything else is politics. Thanks to El Siglo de Torreon but today my commitment is to the Government of Mexico and the Ministry of the Interior Rose Icela Rodriguez. God's timing is perfect 2030."

Perez Sr: My dream is to one day be president of Mexico

In the interview, Perez Sr said: "You should never say never, but it is my dream. My dream is to one day become President of Mexico, just as it was once my dream that my son would become a Formula 1 driver."

"When I say I want to be President of Mexico, people tell me I’m mad. Well, I like being mad; I like doing things that others don’t do. I’m the sort of person who does things that others don’t dare to do."

The interviewer also asked Perez Sr about his marital status and whether he would become President of Mexico as a single man.

To this Antonio replied: "I won’t become President of Mexico as a single man; I’m sure something will come along."

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