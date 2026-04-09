Audi announce new F1 team principal plans after shock exit

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It has been a turbulent few weeks for the Audi Formula 1 project.

Not the kind of ups and downs you’d find on a team outing at Six Flags, but rather an emotional and unpredictable period.

After initially boosting expectations for Audi’s chances of fighting for titles ahead of the 2026 season, Jonathan Wheatley has now stepped away from the project following just three race weekends—having previously spent a season with the team under its Sauber identity.

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In an announcement before the Japanese Grand Prix, Audi confirmed that Wheatley would be stepping down for 'personal reasons' while head of the Audi F1 project Mattia Binotto would be covering Wheatley's role in the interim.

Cue some whispers about Christian Horner joining the Audi project (no news of this being a distinct possibility yet), Binotto has cleared up what the team's long-term future looks like with the Italian at the helm.

Binotto: We are not looking for a new team principal

"For the future, I think we are not looking for a new team principal," he said.

"I will keep the role, but I will need someone to support me at the race weekends, because I will not always be at the race weekend myself.

"I need to focus most on the factory, where there is the most to transform, I would say, not only to develop, to transform. So certainly, support at a race weekend is required."

What about Wheatley?

As of yet, there is no confirmation as to whether Wheatley will be joining a rival F1 team.

However, it has been widely reported that Wheatley is indeed Aston Martin bound and would likely be brought on to support Adrian Newey in his role of team principal at the struggling outfit.

A long period of gardening leave is expected for Wheatley, where no doubt speculation will continue to rumble away until an official deal is signed.

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