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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026

Max Verstappen slamming F1 regulations due to his 'ego'

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen slamming F1 regulations due to his 'ego'

An F1 pundit has blamed the Red Bull star's ego for his F1 tantrums

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen’s strong criticism of the new Formula 1 cars and regulations has been attributed to his 'ego' by one F1 pundit.

While certain fans appreciate Verstappen’s willingness to speak out, especially regarding concerns that the heavy focus on energy management makes the cars feel 'anti-racing', others are becoming increasingly frustrated with his ongoing complaints.

Martin Brundle issued a firm warning to Verstappen during an appearance on the F1 Show, pointing to reports suggesting the reigning champion is 'seriously considering retirement'.

The 66-year-old said: "I think it's getting a bit boring with what he's saying. Either go or stop talking about it, because it is what it is, you've got to make the most of it."

Now, Brundle's colleague over at Sky Germany Ralf Schumacher, also expressed similar sentiments and called for Verstappen to put his 'ego aside'.

Schumacher: F1 is bigger than us

"Max is frustrated by the new regulations, the new Formula 1. If he were to win now, he still wouldn’t particularly like it, but it would be easier for him and we’d hear less criticism from him," Schumacher argued.

"Now he simply has to put his own ego aside – after all, he’s well paid for it – and play the team player; that’s what’s important right now.

"Verstappen’s comments aren’t fair to his partners, because at some point Red Bull and the others will naturally start asking themselves: ‘He’s been saying all along that he’s not up for it, yet here he is driving around the Nordschleife, and now he wants to race at Le Mans. Is he even still the one who’s giving his all to get the team out of the mire?’ Max needs to be careful there."

"Formula 1 is bigger than any one of us. Whether it was Bernie Ecclestone or any driver, for that matter. If they were no longer there tomorrow, what would happen to Formula 1? Young drivers would come through.

"To put it plainly, even though I’d be sorry to see it happen because I really like him, if Max Verstappen were to retire, it would be the same. If he no longer wants to drive in Formula 1, then he has to stick to his decision and the team can look for a new driver."

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen

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