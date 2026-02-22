F1 2021 Abu Dhabi GP: Controversial car that saw Lewis Hamilton title loss on SALE for £600,000

Change your timezone:

The safety car from 2021's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - one of the most controversial races in F1 history - has been put up for sale.

2021's drivers' championship battle all came down to the final race of the season, after a fierce battle all-year long between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Hamilton found himself a long way behind the Dutchman midway through the season, but a late flurry of race victories meant that he found himself level on points with Verstappen heading into the final race of the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Brit then led this race for the majority of the event, and looked to be set to take home a record-breaking eighth world championship title, before late controversy saw Verstappen get ahead and win his maiden championship title at the age of 24.

It was the result of a controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi to let some lapped cars overtake a late safety car following a Nicholas Latifi crash. This put Verstappen, who had gambled with a late pit stop and changed for some fresh tyres, directly behind Hamilton.

Masi left his role as race director in the aftermath of that race after what proved to be a misinterpretation of the rules, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently called Masi a 'lunatic'.

Now, the Aston Martin Vantage - which served as the safety car during the 2021 season and during the Abu Dhabi GP - is up for sale.

The used car is for sale on AutoTrader for £599,990, with Aston Martin Leeds being the lucky branch who currently hold the car.

The Vantage SC02 model appeared at 20 grands prix between 2021 and 2023, totalling 4280km across track tests and race deployments for F1, F2, F3 and other support series, according to the advert.

Who will supply the F1 safety car in 2026?

Since 2021, the providing of the F1 safety car has been shared between Mercedes and Aston Martin, with the two car manufacturers offering out a Vantage S and an AMG GT Black Series respectively in 2025.

However, Aston Martin recently revealed that their contract with F1 ended in 2025, and that they would not be renewing their deal to supply both safety cars and medical cars to the sport.

Instead, Mercedes will be the sole supplier of safety and medical cars from the 2026 season onwards.

The F1 safety car has been a permanent fixture of F1 since 1993, with German racing legend Bernd Maylander having driven it for over 25 years now, starting the role back in 2000.

