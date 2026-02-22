Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas opts for NUDE 2026 helmet reveal

Change your timezone:

Cadillac F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has opted for a rather unusual 2026 helmet design reveal, with the Finnish driver stood naked in a swimming pool!

The newest team on the F1 grid are American car manufacturers Cadillac, and Bottas is joined at the team by another highly-experienced racer in Sergio Perez.

Perez and Bottas have a combined 16 grand prix victories between them, although both men were off the grid in 2025 having been axed by their respective teams in 2024.

They have previously raced for some huge teams, including Williams, Mercedes and Red Bull, but they have been warned by team principal Graeme Lowdon that they can expect to be racing right at the back of the pack in 2026.

And now, clearly excited by his return to the F1 grid as a full-time racer, Bottas has unveiled his new helmet design.

Bottas explained that they had just tweaked the colours slightly to match Cadillac's branding and design, but that his 'favourite' blue colour remains prominent on the helmet, and the Finnish coat of arms also features.

But after explaining the ins and outs of the helmet design in a video on Instagram, the camera zoomed out to reveal Bottas stood completely naked in a swimming pool, with just his new helmet on.

Bottas is no stranger to getting his kit off, having created a nude calendar back in 2024 for charity, with funds going to Movember.

Where will Cadillac be in 2026?

While Lowdon had already explained that the Cadillac team were going to be running last in 2026, the pre-season test at the Bahrain International Circuit proved just how far off the midfield they really are.

Perez put in a time that was almost nine seconds slower than Charles Leclerc's fastest time on the final day of testing on Friday, while Bottas - completing more high-speed qualifying-style laps - was three-and-a-half seconds behind Leclerc.

The main thing for Cadillac during their first ever pre-season was getting in the laps and proving that they have a reliable machine having had to piece together a team of 500 from scratch over the last 14 months.

And they did this with much aplomb, not experiencing anywhere near the levels of problems that much more experienced outfit Aston Martin did during testing, and racking up 741 laps all told.

