Max Verstappen slams rivals who attended F1 Movie premiere

Max Verstappen's reaction to his rivals who attended the premiere for the F1 movie last year has been revealed in a new documentary.

The film, which starred Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as team-mates, and featured a whole host of real-life F1 stars, had a premiere in New York last spring, which was first billed as a 'mandatory' event for the drivers to attend.

One face noticeably missing from the F1 premiere, however, was Verstappen, who also missed the private Monaco screening prior because he 'wanted to spend more time at home'.

At the premiere, the other drivers posed at the top of the Empire State Building, albeit as a sea of monochrome, suited up for the star-studded event.

Now, following the release of a three-part documentary about the Dutchman - titled 'Max Verstappen - New Ground' - a clip has emerged from an episode titled 'We all s*** on the same toilet'.

'Everyone's wearing a suit too big for them'

"Which gala thing? Oh, the F1 Movie," Verstappen responded.

"Everybody's got a suit that's way too big for them," his colleague commented after a clip of Yuki Tsunoda in a loose fitted suit emerged into view on the clip.

When asked why he wasn't there, Verstappen responded: "We are actually doing performance. They're all still sleeping there, and we're working on performance."

Verstappen then said separately in a piece to the camera: "I'm not the type of guy that wants to be on the red carpet. I'm not like that. I don't want to hang around with famous people. I don't need to be in front of the cameras, that's really not me.

"That's why I don't want to rock up there and be in a suit and act important. We all s*** on the same toilet [laughs]."

How to watch Verstappen documentary New Ground

Good news! If you're based in The Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Finland or Norway, you can watch the three-part series on Viaplay.

Bad news...if you're not based in any of these regions then unfortunately the documentary is unavailable. Verstappen's previous documentaries have been made available to viewers in the UK and the US at a later stage, so keep an eye on Verstappen.com for updates.

