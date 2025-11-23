F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen roars back in title fight as McLaren pair disqualified

Change your timezone:

Max Verstappen got a major lifeline in his F1 title fight this weekend at Vegas, cutting the maximum 25 points off Lando Norris' lead thanks to a stunning late double disqualification.

Verstappen's Saturday night had already gone about as well as he could've hoped, sprinting away from P2 on the grid to take a comfortable win with Norris and Piastri finishing second and fourth behind him, when the FIA dropped a post-race bombshell.

Technical delegate Jo Bauer reported back to the stewards that the skid blocks on both cars were worn below the minimum width allowed, ultimately resulting in the pair's disqualification from the race.

That decision vaulted George Russell up from third to second after a typically solid drive, while his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli was boosted from fifth to third.

The race had started with some drama before the cars even reached the first corner, with Verstappen getting the better launch from the front row, prompting Norris to chop hard across him to keep his position – only to lock up into Turn 1 and give away his position not only to the Dutchman, but also Russell.

Norris fought back up to second and Piastri dragged himself back up to fifth, which became fourth when Antonelli's five-second false start penalty was applied at the chequered flag...only for that all to change in the stewards' room hours later.

F1 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

