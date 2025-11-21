F1 star hits out at Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit after red-flagged session
A young F1 star has admitted that the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit has very few good qualities for drivers.
Oliver Bearman is racing in Nevada for the first time this weekend and, after his first day on track, criticised the circuit for its below par driving experience.
He specifically cited the lack of grip on the surface, a combination of the roads being used by the public as normal before every day's running and the low temperatures in the November evenings out in the desert.
The Haas starlet went as far as to call the high-speed nature of the circuit 'dangerous', with the low grip and tight walls of the street layout.
Bearman hits out at Vegas conditions
“It’s incredibly high speed which is dangerous, so the track itself is cool to be racing down the Strip in Las Vegas, aside from that there’s not much good stuff.”
For the second time in the last three years, the first day's running in Vegas was red flagged for a period because of concerns about loose manhole covers – an issue which caused massive damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari just two years ago.
With a reasonable amount of rain expected between the Thursday and Friday sessions, the track is likely to lose all the rubber laid down by the cars in FP1 and FP2, with drivers likely to be finding new limits of grip all the way through qualifying.
