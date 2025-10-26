Helmut Marko dismisses rival theory about Red Bull car

Change your timezone:

Senior Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has dismissed claims made by McLaren that the team is sacrificing performance on their 2026 car by focusing on development this season.

F1 is set for a major overhaul heading into next year, with new engine and aerodynamic regulations set to be introduced to the sport, with the FIA aiming to improve sustainability and encourage more competitive racing.

Naturally, this has had a consequence on car development this season, with teams having to choose between chasing more short-term performance or developing next year's car for more long-term gain.

READ MORE: F1 announces HUGE decision on US Grand Prix

Marko dismisses Stella comments

This year, McLaren started the season with the best car on the grid, but based on recent results, Red Bull have caught them up, with the team continuing to bring developments to their car with Max Verstappen chasing an unlikely fifth drivers' championship.

For this weekend's Mexican GP, for example, Red Bull have made changes to the front corner, engine cover, floor body and edge wing of their cars.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has suggested, however, that Red Bull's development could hurt them further down the line, stating: “Perhaps they are happier [at Red Bull] to give up a little bit of 2026.

"Because they might have some other issues for 2026, whereby they say, let's focus on 2025."

But Marko isn't bothered by the opinions of his F1 rivals, laughing off the idea that Red Bull are at risk of over-developing the RB21 and sacrificing performance next season.

“It was the same story in 2021,” Marko responded. “Toto was really worried that we wouldn't be competitive in 2022.”

2021 marked the last time Toto Wolff's Mercedes team were victorious in the constructors' championship, with Red Bull picking up both titles in 2022 and 2023.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Standings: How far is Verstappen behind Piastri and Norris after US Grand Prix?

Related