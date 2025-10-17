Change your timezone:

NASCAR great Kyle Busch had every reason to be bursting with pride and happiness this week as wife Samantha enjoyed one of the most ‘momentous’ days of her life.

Two-time Cup series king Busch (40) and Samantha (39) have been at the forefront of campaigning for IVF education and awareness in recent years, and their Bundle Of Joy Fund has made an incredible difference.

To date their work has seen 165 grants and $2.216m awarded, leading to the birth of 107 babies - already building an incredible legacy for the project.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson issues ‘crazy’ warning as multiple champions at risk

Trump makes major announcements on IVF

But this week Samantha’s campaigning took things to a whole new level as she visited the White House to be part of a ground-breaking announcement by President Donald Trump.

In a move which could help many Americans towards their dream of having a family, Trump revealed that his administration will now urge employers to create new fertility benefit options to cover IVF and other treatments.

Trump also confirmed that a deal has been done with EMD Serono to lower the cost of a key fertility drug, and that it will now be listed on the TrumpRx government website (more on that to come).

It was an incredible moment for Samantha and Kyle, who have not only helped other families but have also been trailblazers in terms of shining a light on their own fertility struggles. They now have two children - son Brexton and daughter Lennix.

Kyle hails Samantha’s inspiring commitment

Kyle, clearly emotional, took to social media to speak about his wife’s work, and to pay tribute to what it has achieved. And what it will continue to achieve.

He wrote: “I am so incredibly proud of you @SamanthaBusch and all that you have accomplished with the @bundleofjoyfund for IVF. Your hard work, passion, and unwavering commitment to helping others has truly paid off, and it’s inspiring to see the positive impact you’re making in the lives of so many families.

“Today, Samantha was at the White House with President Trump and others, getting laws passed ensuring that future families have access to the support they need is nothing short of remarkable. You have not only paved a way for hope but have also shown that your determination can lead to significant change.

“Your vision, strength, and resilience shine through in everything you do. I’m honored to stand by your side as you continue to chase dreams to make a difference. Congratulations on this incredible achievement! The future looks brighter for so many because of your efforts.

A whirlwind of emotions in the White House

Samantha herself said Thursday in the White House brought a whirlwind of emotions, remembering the pain and struggle of the past and enjoying happiness and gratitude now.

“Today was one of the most emotional and monumental days of my life,” she wrote.

“Standing in the Oval Office as President Trump announced the decision to make IVF and fertility treatments more affordable and accessible - I was overcome with gratitude and faith. I’ve always believed that God had a purpose for our pain and that our own infertility journey - six rounds of IVF, multiple miscarriages, and years of heartache - was meant to help others. That’s why we started The Bundle of Joy Fund, and today I saw that purpose come full circle.

“It was an incredible honor to share our family’s story - to give a voice to something that for too long carried a stigma or went unspoken. I am so proud of this community. Your courage to speak up, share your struggles, and demand change made this moment possible. Together, we turned pain into purpose and hope into action.”

So what is TrumpRx, and what does it do?

The TrumpRx government website claims it will (from January 2026) “connect patients directly with the best prices, increasing transparency and cutting out costly third-party markups”.

In short, it says it will find better deals, and start to change what it calls “a broken system”.

READ MORE: NASCAR penalties revealed as FOUR Cup Series drivers guilty of same offence at Las Vegas

Related