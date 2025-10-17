NASCAR Today: First driver named for RAM return as Kyle Busch team announce huge 2026 change

Change your timezone:

Cult driver Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen will compete drive a RAM truck for Kaulig Racing in their return to NASCAR via the Craftsman Truck Series next season.

Richard Childress Racing announce huge Kyle Busch change for 2026

Richard Childress Racing have announced a huge change to Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet squad for 2026 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

NASCAR star's wife issues health update as baby undergoes major surgery

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa have endured unimaginable agony since the birth of their baby son, every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.

Denny Hamlin reveals massive advantage in bid for first NASCAR title

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has shared a theory that could suggest he has a massive advantage on his hunt for the first Cup Series victory of his career.

NASCAR fans get major TV boost for playoff blockbuster at Talladega

At last, some good news for long-suffering NASCAR fans ahead of this weekend’s playoff blockbuster at Talladega (Sunday, 2pm ET).

