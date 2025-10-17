close global

An image of the Dodge logo

NASCAR Today: First driver named for RAM return as Kyle Busch team announce huge 2026 change

NASCAR Today: First driver named for RAM return as Kyle Busch team announce huge 2026 change

Chris Deeley
An image of the Dodge logo

Cult driver Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen will compete drive a RAM truck for Kaulig Racing in their return to NASCAR via the Craftsman Truck Series next season.

➡️ READ MORE

Richard Childress Racing announce huge Kyle Busch change for 2026

Related image
Related image

Richard Childress Racing have announced a huge change to Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet squad for 2026 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star's wife issues health update as baby undergoes major surgery

Related image
Related image

NASCAR star Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa have endured unimaginable agony since the birth of their baby son, every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin reveals massive advantage in bid for first NASCAR title

Related image
Related image

NASCAR legend Denny Hamlin has shared a theory that could suggest he has a massive advantage on his hunt for the first Cup Series victory of his career.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR fans get major TV boost for playoff blockbuster at Talladega

Related image
Related image

At last, some good news for long-suffering NASCAR fans ahead of this weekend’s playoff blockbuster at Talladega (Sunday, 2pm ET).

➡️ READ MORE

