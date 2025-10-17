close global

A generic image of a NASCAR Truck Series car

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Talladega start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Chris Deeley
A generic image of a NASCAR Truck Series car

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, October 17, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

The Love's RV Stop 225 is a key round in the Truck Series playoffs, with just one race left before the Championship 4 once the drivers complete 85 laps - or 226.1 miles - around the iconic superspeedway.

Last time out at the 2.5 mile track it was Grant Enfinger who took the chequered flag, the time since 2020 the race didn't go to an overtime period.

Corey Heim took his fifth win in six races last weekend at the Roval to lock himself into the Championship race at Phoenix, and is just 89 laps away from tying the all-time record for laps led in the Truck Series.

The rest of the drivers are very close indeed though, with just five points separating Tyler Ankrum in second and Kaden Honeycutt at the bottom of the playoff standings in eighth.

With that said, we can't wait to see how today's action plays out, and below, we've got the all-important details you need to know about all of it.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson issues ‘crazy’ warning as multiple champions at risk

What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying and race action today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to start at 12:30pm ET on Friday, October 17.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 12:30pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 11:30am ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 10:30am ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 9:30am ET

Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series race action at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to start later in the day at 4pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 4pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 3pm ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 2pm ET ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 1pm ET ET

What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying and race action on today?

Friday's Truck Series qualifying and race action will both be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.

Unfortunately, there will be no radio coverage of qualifying. However, those wanting to tune in for the race can do so on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Racing Network.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race and qualifying sessions.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action.

Car No. Driver Team
1Bret HolmesTRICON Garage Toyota
02Nathan ByrdYoung's Motorsports Chevrolet
2Josh ReaumeReaume Brothers Racing Ford
5Toni BreidingerTRICON Garage Toyota
6Norm BenningNorm Benning Racing Chevrolet
7JJ Yeley (i)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9Grant EnfingerCR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
11Corey HeimTRICON Garage Toyota
13Jake GarciaThorSport Racing Ford
15Tanner GrayTRICON Garage Toyota
16Kris Wright (i)McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
17Giovanni RuggieroTRICON Garage Toyota
18Tyler AnkrumMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
19Daniel HemricMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
22Jason WhiteReaume Brothers Racing Ford
26Dawson SuttonRackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
33Frankie MunizReaume Brothers Racing Ford
34Layne RiggsFront Row Motorsports Ford
35Greg Van AlstGreg Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet
38Chandler SmithFront Row Motorsports Ford
42Matt MillsNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
44Andres Perez De LaraNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
45Bayley CurreyNiece Motorsports Chevrolet
52Kaden HoneycuttHalmar Friesen Racing Toyota
66Luke FenhausThorSport Racing Ford
69Tyler Tomassi (i)Motorsports Business Management Ford
71Rajah CaruthSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
74Caleb CostnerMike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
75Parker KligermanHenderson Motorsports Chevrolet
76Spencer BoydFreedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
77Corey LaJoieSpire Motorsports Chevrolet
81Connor MosackMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
88Matt CraftonThorSport Racing Ford
91Jack WoodMcAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
98Ty MajeskiThorSport Racing Ford
99Ben RhodesThorSport Racing Ford

