NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Talladega start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, October 17, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.
The Love's RV Stop 225 is a key round in the Truck Series playoffs, with just one race left before the Championship 4 once the drivers complete 85 laps - or 226.1 miles - around the iconic superspeedway.
Last time out at the 2.5 mile track it was Grant Enfinger who took the chequered flag, the time since 2020 the race didn't go to an overtime period.
Corey Heim took his fifth win in six races last weekend at the Roval to lock himself into the Championship race at Phoenix, and is just 89 laps away from tying the all-time record for laps led in the Truck Series.
The rest of the drivers are very close indeed though, with just five points separating Tyler Ankrum in second and Kaden Honeycutt at the bottom of the playoff standings in eighth.
With that said, we can't wait to see how today's action plays out, and below, we've got the all-important details you need to know about all of it.
What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying and race action today?
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to start at 12:30pm ET on Friday, October 17.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern Time (ET): 12:30pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 11:30am ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 10:30am ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 9:30am ET
Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series race action at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to start later in the day at 4pm ET.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern Time (ET): 4pm ET
United States Central Time (CT): 3pm ET
United States Mountain Time (MT): 2pm ET ET
United States Pacific Time (PT): 1pm ET ET
What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying and race action on today?
Friday's Truck Series qualifying and race action will both be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.
Unfortunately, there will be no radio coverage of qualifying. However, those wanting to tune in for the race can do so on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Racing Network.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's race and qualifying sessions.
You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
Lineup
Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Bret Holmes
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|02
|Nathan Byrd
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|2
|Josh Reaume
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|5
|Toni Breidinger
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|6
|Norm Benning
|Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
|7
|JJ Yeley (i)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Grant Enfinger
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|11
|Corey Heim
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|13
|Jake Garcia
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|15
|Tanner Gray
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|16
|Kris Wright (i)
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|17
|Giovanni Ruggiero
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|18
|Tyler Ankrum
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|19
|Daniel Hemric
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|22
|Jason White
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|26
|Dawson Sutton
|Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
|33
|Frankie Muniz
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|34
|Layne Riggs
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|35
|Greg Van Alst
|Greg Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet
|38
|Chandler Smith
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|42
|Matt Mills
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|44
|Andres Perez De Lara
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|45
|Bayley Currey
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|52
|Kaden Honeycutt
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|66
|Luke Fenhaus
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|69
|Tyler Tomassi (i)
|Motorsports Business Management Ford
|71
|Rajah Caruth
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|74
|Caleb Costner
|Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
|75
|Parker Kligerman
|Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet
|76
|Spencer Boyd
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|77
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|81
|Connor Mosack
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|88
|Matt Crafton
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|91
|Jack Wood
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|98
|Ty Majeski
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|ThorSport Racing Ford
