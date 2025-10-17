NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: Talladega start times, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, October 17, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

The Love's RV Stop 225 is a key round in the Truck Series playoffs, with just one race left before the Championship 4 once the drivers complete 85 laps - or 226.1 miles - around the iconic superspeedway.

Last time out at the 2.5 mile track it was Grant Enfinger who took the chequered flag, the time since 2020 the race didn't go to an overtime period.

Corey Heim took his fifth win in six races last weekend at the Roval to lock himself into the Championship race at Phoenix, and is just 89 laps away from tying the all-time record for laps led in the Truck Series.

The rest of the drivers are very close indeed though, with just five points separating Tyler Ankrum in second and Kaden Honeycutt at the bottom of the playoff standings in eighth.

With that said, we can't wait to see how today's action plays out, and below, we've got the all-important details you need to know about all of it.

What time is NASCAR Truck Series qualifying and race action today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying action at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to start at 12:30pm ET on Friday, October 17.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 12:30pm ET

United States Central Time (CT): 11:30am ET

United States Mountain Time (MT): 10:30am ET

United States Pacific Time (PT): 9:30am ET



Meanwhile, NASCAR Truck Series race action at Talladega Superspeedway is scheduled to start later in the day at 4pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern Time (ET): 4pm ET

United States Central Time (CT): 3pm ET

United States Mountain Time (MT): 2pm ET ET

United States Pacific Time (PT): 1pm ET ET



What TV channel is Truck Series qualifying and race action on today?

Friday's Truck Series qualifying and race action will both be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.

Unfortunately, there will be no radio coverage of qualifying. However, those wanting to tune in for the race can do so on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the NASCAR Racing Network.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race and qualifying sessions.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action.

Car No. Driver Team 1 Bret Holmes TRICON Garage Toyota 02 Nathan Byrd Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Josh Reaume Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 5 Toni Breidinger TRICON Garage Toyota 6 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 7 JJ Yeley (i) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 11 Corey Heim TRICON Garage Toyota 13 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing Ford 15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage Toyota 16 Kris Wright (i) McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 17 Giovanni Ruggiero TRICON Garage Toyota 18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 19 Daniel Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 22 Jason White Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 33 Frankie Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Greg Van Alst Greg Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet 38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 42 Matt Mills Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Andres Perez De Lara Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Bayley Currey Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 52 Kaden Honeycutt Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 66 Luke Fenhaus ThorSport Racing Ford 69 Tyler Tomassi (i) Motorsports Business Management Ford 71 Rajah Caruth Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 74 Caleb Costner Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 75 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet 76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 77 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 81 Connor Mosack McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 88 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing Ford 91 Jack Wood McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 98 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing Ford 99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing Ford

