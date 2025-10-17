NASCAR champion goes off about school issue that drives parents mad

Change your timezone:

NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski posted a rant on social media as he complained about a school issue that drives parents mad.

Keselowski has motorsport in his blood, with his father Bob Keselowski best known for his career in the Truck Series, where he picked up his one and only NASCAR win at Richmond in 1997.

Now, Keselowski junior has four children of his own with wife Paige White, and took to social media to speak out against an issue with schools.

The 41-year-old replied to a post on X from a teacher and school principal who has been in education for 38 years, which read: “It’s 2025 and I actually have parents trying to defend pulling their child out of school for a vacation.

“I get a death. I get granny is turning 100 and lives out of state. But to get a cheaper vacation- nope. Can’t ever support that.”

Keselowski makes thoughts known on US education

Replying to the post, Keselowski disagreed with the sentiments expressed by the teacher and instead referred to everything he missed because of school vacation rules.

“After an entire summer and years of travel with my family, I missed my dad’s one and only NASCAR win for 8th grade orientation day,” he explained.

“I was so upset after that, it was all my mom could do to keep me from dropping out of school over the next 4 years. When my HS diploma came in the mail (I refused to go), my mom took it before I could toss it in the trash.

“Teachers- Let your kids do important things with their family, don’t hassle them like this.”

