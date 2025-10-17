Richard Childress Racing announce huge Kyle Busch change for 2026

Change your timezone:

Richard Childress Racing have announced a huge change to Kyle Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet squad for 2026 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

With just two races to go in this year's championship, Busch is well and truly out of the playoffs, but his place with Richard Childress Racing is firmly set until at least the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 40-year-old's contract with RCR was set to expire at the end of this year, but back in May, the two-time Cup Series champion was handed a contract extension to see him through to the end of his another campaign.

And as this year's championship draws to a close, Busch has been handed a major update over the crew who will be joining him next season as he aims for further Cup Series success.

Kyle Busch's 2026 crew chief confirmed

Ahead of this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway, RCR have announced that Jim Pohlman will rejoin the organization to assume the role of Busch's crew chief with the No. 8 team next year.

Pohlman previously worked as head of research and development at RCR but, in recent years, built a winning program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

He has picked up nine wins since 2023 when he took over as crew chief of the #7 Chevrolet with Justin Allgaier at JR Motorsports and the pair are currently wrapped up in a fight to defend the 2024 title with another playoff appearance.

For 2026, Pohlman will replace Randall Burnett at RCR, who previously announced his departure to pursue another opportunity in the sport.

Andy Street will continue in his role as as interim crew chief of the #8 Chevrolet for the remainder of this season.

With the announcement of Pohlman's return came a statement from Richard Childress, the Chairman and CEO of the NASCAR team, who said: "Everyone at Richard Childress Racing remains focused on improving performance and is committed to putting the right people in place, including on the No. 8 team."

"Jim Pohlman is a relentless competitor in the garage and fits in well with our mission and approach at RCR. He was well-respected during his previous tenure in Welcome, and we know that he will do a great job leading the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch."

