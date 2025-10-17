Cult hero officially named first driver for RAM's NASCAR return

Change your timezone:

Cult driver Brenden ‘Butterbean’ Queen will compete drive a RAM truck for Kaulig Racing in their return to NASCAR via the Craftsman Truck Series next season.

Five Kaulig trucks will display the RAM banner in 2026, with Queen one of the first names announced to fill the vacant seats.

The newly crowned ARCA Menards Series champion will compete in the RAM 1500 truck next season, with announcements regarding the truck number and partners coming at a later date.

Queen secured eight wins and finished inside the top five in 17 of the 20 AMS championship races this season, and also made two NASCAR Xfinity appearances, including an impressive finish of ninth at Kansas.

As a result, the 27-year-old has earned the opportunity to race in the three remaining Xfinity races, starting at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Queen joins RAM for 2026

Queen will make his full-time NASCAR debut at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 13, 2026 for their season opener, as he looked forward to the next chapter of his career.

“A big thanks to Matt Kaulig, Chris Rice, RAM, and everyone at Kaulig Racing for this opportunity,” he said in an official press release.

“I’m just a short-track kid who’s worked hard every day, never really knowing if I’d ever make it to this level. I’m very thankful for this chance and can’t wait to get rolling with RAM and Kaulig Racing. The goals are simple: build a winning team and chase championships.”

Chris Rice, CEO of Kaulig Racing added: “It’s been amazing to see what Brenden is capable of, from winning multiple championships at his local short track to his dominant ARCA championship season.

“He’s proven he deserves this opportunity, and we can’t wait to see what he does in the Truck Series next year.”

