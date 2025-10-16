Change your timezone:

As the NASCAR Cup series playoffs go deeper into the Round of 8 this weekend, focus is already turning to what happens in 2026 and beyond.

It is no secret fans want to see the back of the controversial format, which sees the eventual champion effectively decided by the result of just one race in November.

The sport’s Playoff Committee met recently, and it appears there has been a big surge of support to return to the days when the champion was the driver who scored the most points over the entire season.

Fans hate this, using Team Penske star Joey Logano to illustrate their point that a driver can continually just come good at the right time late in the year and grab a championship. Logano of course has claimed three in the last seven years.

It appears though that fans who want to go back to a 36-race season may not get their wish, though it is almost certain there will be some level of change.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson issues ‘crazy’ warning as multiple champions at risk

Pockrass verdict on NASCAR playoff format

According to respected FOX insider Bob Pockrass, the likely outcome is a halfway house or what some might call a fudge. An expanded playoff format which doesn’t decide the title on one championship race.

Answering reader questions on social media, Pockrass said: “Won't get NASCAR decision on points system until after this year ends. I'd be mildly surprised if 36-race with no playoffs. Would expect playoff system with some sort of elimination and final round of 3, 4 or 5 races. Expect likely get into playoffs if top-X(5? 10? 12?) in pts."

The playoff format is not the only thing that fans hate about the sport right now, and it appears NASCAR is at least starting to listen. Not surprising given that ongoing courtroom battle with Michael Jordan and the 23XI Racing team among others.

Points reset out, more power in

Key NASCAR figure Mike Forde revealed this week that it is likely the dreaded ‘points reset’ which takes place after each round will bite the dust. Meaning drivers who perform well in the regular season will go into the postseason with an advantage.

Meanwhile the anger about the lack of power in the sport’s Next Gen car has been at least partly mitigated by the announcement last week that cars will go up to 750 horsepower from 670 from 2026.

That change though will only be in play at certain tracks - namely road courses and ovals under 1.5 miles.

Playoffs are a TV ratings killer

The other topic which has fans hot under the collar right now is the latest NASCAR TV rights deal, a $7.7billion pact through to 2031.

While that deal brings more money into the sport, NASCAR has been accused of prioritizing dollars over eyeballs. Notably by superstar driver Denny Hamlin.

Playoff ratings so far have been poor, significantly down on 2024 with races airing on the smaller USA network rather than NBC in the past.

There is good news at least for the next three weeks though with all of the remaining races this season tabbed for NBC.

The playoffs resume at Talladega this weekend with the YellaWood 500 (Sunday, 2pm ET).

READ MORE: NASCAR penalties revealed as FOUR Cup Series drivers guilty of same offence at Las Vegas

Related