NASCAR star Tyler Reddick and his wife Alexa have endured unimaginable agony since the birth of their baby son, every parent’s absolute worst nightmare.

When the 29-year-old 23XI Racing star and his wife welcomed Rookie into the world on May 25, it was a world full of joy and wonder. But soon it would turn to one filled with worry and concern.

With the baby showing signs of heart failure, the couple suffered through the pain of waiting to find out what was ailing the little one, and on October 5 they had a major breakthrough.

Alexa revealed that Rookie had “a tumor that’s ‘choking’ the renal vein & renal artery. Telling the heart ‘hey I’m not getting enough blood…pump harder’. Causing the enlarged heart".

After the diagnosis came the prescribed treatment, which would see Rookie having to undergo surgery to remove his entire right kidney, after doctors explained to Tyler and Alexa it was no longer functioning.

The longer term prognosis for the baby, the couple’s second son after Beau, was good with his heart just “an innocent bystander” according to Alexa.

Rookie Reddick has kidney removed

This week little Rookie, still less than five months old, underwent that major operation and Alexa again provided an update to the many fans of NASCAR and beyond anxiously following his progress.

She wrote: “Rookie came back one kidney lighter. He is still recovering and coming out of anesthesia. The surgery went well and his team is confident he will not need treatment after.

“The next couple days he will be sore so I will take a break here while we get him over this hump. They are watching his BP and his heart to see how they are responding.”

Now we await further updates, hopefully to confirm that Rookie’s recovery is heading in the right direction and his future is bright.

In the meantime we wish Tyler, Alexa, Beau and Rookie every bit of luck as they navigate what must have been a terribly worrying time for their family.

