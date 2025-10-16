close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of a NASCAR Cup Series car

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits SLEEPING mid-race as team fires spotter

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits SLEEPING mid-race as team fires spotter

Chris Deeley
A generic image of a NASCAR Cup Series car

A multiple-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has admitted that he once fell asleep behind the wheel of his car during a race.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team fire spotter after huge playoff wreck

Related image
Related image

Despite there still being three races to go in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the team have made a major announcement regarding one of their drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR gets embarrassed by rival series in TV ratings shocker

Related image
Related image

NASCAR has been battling a ratings problem over the course of the 2025 season, especially coming into the fall.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson issues damning verdict after huge NASCAR announcement

Related image
Related image

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has warned NASCAR fans not to expect a major difference despite a huge announcement from the stock car racing series.

➡️ READ MORE

Cup Series star slams NASCAR 25 driver ratings as video game released

Related image
Related image

One NASCAR Cup Series star has spoken out against the driver rating system in the much-hyped new NASCAR 25 game.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits SLEEPING mid-race as team fires spotter
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits SLEEPING mid-race as team fires spotter

  • 17 minutes ago
F1 expert reveals George Russell set up Max Verstappen 'bully' rant
Formula 1

F1 expert reveals George Russell set up Max Verstappen 'bully' rant

  • Today 03:06
NASCAR Cup Series team fire spotter after huge playoff wreck
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team fire spotter after huge playoff wreck

  • Today 02:04
NASCAR Cup Series star admits falling asleep behind the wheel mid-race
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series star admits falling asleep behind the wheel mid-race

  • Today 01:07
Denny Hamlin reveals brutal 24-hour deadline ahead of major NASCAR decision
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin reveals brutal 24-hour deadline ahead of major NASCAR decision

  • Today 00:06
NASCAR Cup Series team land major new partnership for 2026
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team land major new partnership for 2026

  • Yesterday 23:05
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september
 Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

  • 28 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x