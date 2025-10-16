NASCAR Today: Cup Series star admits SLEEPING mid-race as team fires spotter

Change your timezone:

A multiple-time NASCAR Cup Series winner has admitted that he once fell asleep behind the wheel of his car during a race.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team fire spotter after huge playoff wreck

Related image

Despite there still being three races to go in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the team have made a major announcement regarding one of their drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR gets embarrassed by rival series in TV ratings shocker

Related image

NASCAR has been battling a ratings problem over the course of the 2025 season, especially coming into the fall.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Larson issues damning verdict after huge NASCAR announcement

Related image

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has warned NASCAR fans not to expect a major difference despite a huge announcement from the stock car racing series.

➡️ READ MORE

Cup Series star slams NASCAR 25 driver ratings as video game released

Related image

One NASCAR Cup Series star has spoken out against the driver rating system in the much-hyped new NASCAR 25 game.

➡️ READ MORE

Related