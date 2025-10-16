Denny Hamlin reveals brutal 24-hour deadline ahead of major NASCAR decision

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin has revealed that he had just 24 hours to say yes or no to a season-defining choice at the start of the year.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star's previous crew chief Chris Gabehart was promoted to be the team's competition director after last season, leaving the team's (now) winningest driver in need of a new relationship for 2025.

Chris Gayle was the man who got the job and, with Hamlin leading the series in wins this year (6) and the first driver locked into the Championship Race at Phoenix, things seem to have worked out.

However, Hamlin has revealed that he was 'worried' about the choice due to Gayle's less-than-sparkling resume and the 24 hours that he, the driver, was given to serve up his approval.

Hamlin: I trusted Joe Gibbs

Asked after his 60th Cup Series win how his mind has changed about the choice between then and now, Hamlin admitted: "Well, I mean, I was worried. Chris Gayle’s résumé was not mind-blowing by any stretch of the imagination. He also had a lot of young guys that he had to work with.

"At the time, I mean, Joe gave me essentially 24 hours to say yes or no to it, because Chris had another opportunity with another team in Cup. That was his option. He had an offer. He didn’t want to get drug around.

"So I just told Joe essentially, Do whatever you think is best. I trusted you in the past when we’ve made these kind of decisions. I’ll trust you again.

"I was worried. When I had those interviews that I talked about him and my apprehension, one of the first conversations I had with him, I don’t want you to take that personally, but this caught me off guard. I didn’t know I was going to be in this position just a week ago.

"I really appreciate his leadership. He pushes me as hard as Gabehart did. I made it very, very clear to him that regardless of my accolades or his, he is the leader, and I will respect whatever he tells me to do.

"I think that’s very, very important as a driver, is to give the reins to your leader, which is your crew chief, comp director, whoever it might be. No one driver is bigger than the team they drive for or the person that leads their team.

"I wanted to make it very clear to him that he has my respect, he has my confidence, and do what you see is fit. Do not be afraid to tell me when you think I need to be fixing something or doing something. I can understand why it would be intimidating for someone like him. Me and Gabehart had a lot of success. Was nervous whether he was going to get the same out of me that those guys did.

"I can confidently say that Gibbs made the right decision in choosing him, giving him the opportunity with me. I think it’s been a very good mix of kind of our thoughts. That’s why I think we’ve gotten better as a team, as a whole, is it’s sometimes a fresh, new perspective and ideas can teach you something. I think he has."

