NASCAR Cup Series team land major new partnership for 2026

A NASCAR Cup Series team have revealed that they have secured a new sponsor ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Following last Sunday's race at Las Vegas, only veteran NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin is locked in to the Championship 4 ahead of the closing stage of the season.

The 44-year-old secured his 60th career win last time out with just three races to go this year, as he hopes to claim the long-awaited first title of his career.

Some on the grid are already looking ahead to next season however, with Legacy Motor Club announcing this week that they have locked in a new partnership with electrical supplies distributor Rexel USA for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The collaboration will feature Rexel as the primary partner of John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE on August 15 at Richmond Raceway, also serving as an associate partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October, a year on from now.

At Richmond, the sponsor will provide a bold blue, white and gold Rexel-branded livery on the No. 42, in celebration of Rexel and Legacy MCs shared commitment to sustainability in motorsports.

Legacy MC confirm 2026 change for Richmond and Vegas

Following the news, Legacy Motor Club owner and driver Jimmie Johnson, said: “Rexel provides a unique array of electrical, automation, and industrial supplies, paired with innovative solutions across the US and we’re thrilled to welcome them into the Legacy Motor Club family.

“Their focus on smarter, more efficient energy solutions mirrors our efforts to innovate on and off the track. We’re excited to bring their brand to NASCAR fans at Richmond and beyond.” Roger Little, Rexel USA's CEO, added: “NASCAR connects with our customers and brings visibility and energy to Rexel that mirrors the excitement and growth we’re experiencing as a company.

“In conversations with seven‑time champion Jimmie Johnson, it became clear that Legacy Motor Club approach aligns with our values — if we were going to pursue a partnership like this, Legacy Motor Club was the perfect fit.”

Kevin Gustin, VP Marketing at Rexel USA also weighed in on the exciting partnership and how it brings value to the brand, saying: “We’ve been looking for a way to raise our national profile and highlight all the great momentum at Rexel, and this opportunity was an ideal match. We’re thrilled to join Legacy Motor Club and can’t wait to see the No. 42 Rexel Toyota on track at Richmond in August 2026. Seeing the Rexel brand on the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota is an ‘oh wow’ moment — we’re excited to watch John Hunter Nemechek take the wheel.” Nemechek, the son of former Xfinity Series champion Joe Nemechek, is entering his third full-time season with Legacy Motor Club and expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration: “It’s exciting to represent a company like Rexel that’s focused on progress and technology. I can’t wait to get their colors on the car at Richmond," he concluded.

