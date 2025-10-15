close global

﻿
An image with the NASCAR Cup Series logo present

Cup Series star slams NASCAR 25 driver ratings as video game released

Cup Series star slams NASCAR 25 driver ratings as video game released

Chris Deeley

Chris Deeley
An image with the NASCAR Cup Series logo present

One NASCAR Cup Series star has spoken out against the driver rating system in the much-hyped new NASCAR 25 game.

As in many sports games, drivers are rated on a 1-100 scale (functionally a 40-100 scale, with no driver ranked lower than that) in the new release by iRacing Studios.

Many of those ratings were revealed just before the game's launch, and one driver joked about his at the time – a joke which, he's now revealed, hid a genuine complaint he has with the system.

Popular driver Noah Gragson joked when shown his ratings card that he'd been hard done by – claiming the Chicago street race this year drove his road course rating down – but admitted later that he believes the game's developers did a 'bad job' of accurately assessing drivers.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson issues ‘crazy’ warning as multiple champions at risk

Gragson: NASCAR 25 ratings did a bad job

Gragson was asked in a press conference whether his historic performances at Talladega made him confident going into this race, being told he'd been 'touted over the years as a solid superspeedway racer', and cut into the question to gripe about his rankings again.

"Not by the NASCAR game," he said. "I was a 58 overall at superspeedways. Who is that guy, does anyone know who did the rankings for that s***?"

Insisting that he wasn't bothered by the issue that he had raised, he added later: “I don’t really care about that. It’s just you look at who is the best driver in our sport right now? Then why isn’t he 100 overall? 

"It doesn’t really matter at the end of the day, but whoever the guy or girl was that did it, they did a bad job, in my opinion, but I personally don’t care if I’m a 71. I made a joke about it saying, ‘Oh, dang. I’m kind of trash. Is that me?’ 

"I just don’t think the facts were really real on anybody’s stats, not even saying mine were low or high or anybody else’s was low or high, it just didn’t really make sense when we were doing it, but the rest of the game is really, really good.”

NASCAR 25 Cup Series driver ratings

Rank Driver (Car No.) Overall Superspeedway Speedway Intermediate Short Intermediate Concrete Road Course
1William Byron (24)1009894100979088
2Kyle Larson (5)99939496929783
3Denny Hamlin (11)9983100949410070
4Ryan Blaney (12)98978893999281
5Christopher Bell (20)979187921009291
6Chase Elliott (9)96999390938985
7Chase Briscoe (19)92848786868787
8Tyler Reddick (45)92949093858485
9Joey Logano (22)901008286918277
10Bubba Wallace (23)90949184878475
11Chris Buescher (17)89909088837884
12Brad Keselowski (6)88939082897871
13Ross Chastain (1)87837787838382
14Alex Bowman (48)87948187838581
15Ty Gibbs (54)86828580788682
16Kyle Busch (8)84898181778081
17Ryan Preece (60)84848086807776
18Carson Hocevar (77)84828677808272
19Austin Cindric (2)83998179827672
20AJ Allmendinger (16)80817283737682
21Josh Berry (21)78867477837060
22Michael McDowell (71)77826873727482
23Erik Jones (43)77838077717364
24Daniel Suárez (99)76787677756670
25Austin Dillon (3)76757274787165
26John Hunter Nemechek (42)76817877716765
27Zane Smith (38)75807675657365
28Justin Haley (7)74817374707165
29Shane van Gisbergen (88)727769666463100
30Todd Gilliland (34)71867168666267
31Noah Gragson (4)71766975646659
32Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)69886669626663
33Cole Custer (41)68707164626365
34Ty Dillon (10)66756567606261
35Connor Zilisch (87)63715663575880
36Riley Herbst (35)63745962586163
37Martin Truex Jr. (56)63515565646260
38Corey LaJoie (1)60775862535756
39Cody Ware (51)55625653535251
40Jimmie Johnson (84)54725145516446
41Justin Allgaier (40)52695441525750
42JJ Yeley (44)50495351494943
43BJ McLeod (78)50595248494842
44Josh Bilicki (66)49415248454849
45Chad Finchum (66)46414547474742
46Hélio Castroneves (91)44534643434244
47Burt Myers (50)40404040404040

