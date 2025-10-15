close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of Hendrick Motorsports' logo

NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe

NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of Hendrick Motorsports' logo

Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron has been branded an innocent victim after a disastrous start to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 in Las Vegas.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team confirm driver EXIT ahead of 2026

Related image
Related image

Despite there still being three races to go in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the team have made a major announcement regarding one of their drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning

Related image
Related image

Hamlin's rivals have been put on notice following his success in Las Vegas on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR insider issues 'heartbreaking' Ryan Blaney wreck verdict

Related image
Related image

This was the very definition of NASCAR playoff heartbreak and it leaves Blaney with a postseason mountain to climb in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team confirm deal with championship-winning driver

Related image
Related image

A fascinating signing with just three races to go in the season!

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Hendrick Motorsports William Byron NASCAR Xfinity Series Spire Motorsports

Latest News

NASCAR gets embarrassed by rival series in TV ratings shocker
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR gets embarrassed by rival series in TV ratings shocker

  • 46 minutes ago
Kyle Larson issues damning verdict after huge NASCAR announcement
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson issues damning verdict after huge NASCAR announcement

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe

  • 2 hours ago
William Byron backed for Championship 4 despite Las Vegas disaster
NASCAR Cup Series

William Byron backed for Championship 4 despite Las Vegas disaster

  • Today 03:03
NASCAR team confirm deal with championship-winning driver
NASCAR

NASCAR team confirm deal with championship-winning driver

  • Today 02:05
NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning

  • Today 01:01
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september
 Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

  • 28 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x