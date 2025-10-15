NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe
NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe
Hendrick Motorsports star William Byron has been branded an innocent victim after a disastrous start to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 in Las Vegas.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm driver EXIT ahead of 2026
Despite there still being three races to go in the NASCAR Cup Series season, the team have made a major announcement regarding one of their drivers.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning
Hamlin's rivals have been put on notice following his success in Las Vegas on Sunday.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR insider issues 'heartbreaking' Ryan Blaney wreck verdict
This was the very definition of NASCAR playoff heartbreak and it leaves Blaney with a postseason mountain to climb in 2025.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR team confirm deal with championship-winning driver
A fascinating signing with just three races to go in the season!
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR gets embarrassed by rival series in TV ratings shocker
- 46 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
Kyle Larson issues damning verdict after huge NASCAR announcement
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Hendrick Motorsports star an ‘innocent victim’ as Cup Series team confirm axe
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Cup Series
William Byron backed for Championship 4 despite Las Vegas disaster
- Today 03:03
NASCAR
NASCAR team confirm deal with championship-winning driver
- Today 02:05
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning
- Today 01:01
Most read
2.500+ views
McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
- 6 october
2.500+ views
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- 4 october
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- 10 october
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september
NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result
- 30 september
Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari
- 28 september