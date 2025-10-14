NASCAR Cup Series team confirm driver EXIT ahead of 2026

Change your timezone:

Despite there still being three races to go in the NASCAR Cup Series season, Spire Motorsports have made a major announcement regarding one of their drivers.

On Tuesday, the team released an official statement confirming that Justin Haley, who currently drives the No. 7 Chevrolet full-time in the Cup Series, will be departing at the end of the campaign.

The team says they and their driver have "agreed to part ways", with next season's plans for the No. 7 Chevrolet set to be revealed at a later date.

Spire chief explains Haley decision

“This is a decision that was not taken lightly,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson.

“Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We’ve watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner.

He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today. He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series.

Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team.”

Haley's 2025 results

The above statement brings an end to Haley's second stint at Spire, but his results in 2025 simply have not been strong enough to convince the team to keep him.

Currently, the 26-year-old sits 31st in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, with only five full-time drivers worse off, and his only finishes inside the top-10 coming at Homestead and Daytona.

Otherwise, results have been rather bleak and have shown no signs of improving as the season has progressed.

Last time out at Las Vegas on Sunday, Haley came home in 27th, for example, whilst the week prior at the Roval, it was 25th for the No. 7.

In fact, eight of Haley's last 11 races have resulted in finishes 23rd or lower, most of them in the higher 20s.

Spire's statement did not include a comment from Haley himself, whose plans for 2026 are yet to be confirmed.

