close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney

NASCAR insider issues 'heartbreaking' Ryan Blaney wreck verdict

NASCAR insider issues 'heartbreaking' Ryan Blaney wreck verdict

Graham Shaw
An image of NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney

This was the very definition of NASCAR playoff heartbreak and it leaves Ryan Blaney with a postseason mountain to climb in 2025.

The 2023 champion saw his hopes of claiming a second Cup Series title suffer a massive blow in Las Vegas on Sunday as he finished dead last of the 38 cars.

The 31-year-old Ohio native met with disaster during the first stage of the South Point 400 when his No. 12 Ford suffered significant damage in contact with the wall after his left front tire had blown out.

Blaney limped back to the pits but was unable to continue, completing a disastrous start to the Round of 8 as the battle for a championship really starts to hot up.

The Team Penske star is now at the bottom of the playoff standings heading to Talladega this weekend, some 31 points below the cutline.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson issues ‘crazy’ warning as multiple champions at risk

Letarte on Blaney Vegas disaster

It was a moment which NASCAR insider Steve Letarte described as “heartbreaking”, believing that there was literally nothing Blaney or Penske could have done about it.

Speaking postrace, he said: “So I’m gonna let 'em off the hook here just because no one else had any issues. I think the biggest advantage is in the rear air pressure, the way I understand it.

"So I’m gonna say this is just a super unfortunate situation for the left front to fail on the 12 car, run over a piece of debris.

“If this had been a rear tire and he instantly found a tremendous amount of speed, I hope the fans know that I would have hit the gavel and said ‘well they did it to themselves’. But I just don’t believe that’s the case here.

"I could be wrong but I didn’t have any of the evidence in front of me. Really all weekend long, everybody I talked to, there wasn’t a lot of fear with front tire issues."

A 'bad luck situation' for Team Penske star

Ultimately, Letarte summed this up as a “bad luck situation”, one which could end Blaney’s hopes of claiming a second championship when all is said and done.

“So I think this is what makes auto racing heartbreaking," he added. "This is what emotionally emptied my bucket and forced me go to TV. You can only do so many things right for something abstract to go wrong, and then here’s Blaney at the bottom.

“Look, he didn’t have the best car here but we don’t know how it would have shook out. All you want is a chance to see and they were eliminated by what I’m gonna consider is just a bad luck situation.”

READ MORE: NASCAR penalties revealed as FOUR Cup Series drivers guilty of same offence at Las Vegas

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Team Penske Ryan Blaney

Latest News

NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR playoff stars sent 'dangerous' Denny Hamlin warning

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR insider issues 'heartbreaking' Ryan Blaney wreck verdict
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR insider issues 'heartbreaking' Ryan Blaney wreck verdict

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series team confirm driver EXIT ahead of 2026
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series team confirm driver EXIT ahead of 2026

  • 2 hours ago
Christian Horner ‘eyed up by Ferrari’ for shock F1 return
Formula 1

Christian Horner ‘eyed up by Ferrari’ for shock F1 return

  • Yesterday 21:03
Lewis Hamilton tipped to face painful Ferrari patience test
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton tipped to face painful Ferrari patience test

  • Yesterday 19:14
Verstappen backed to win 'best championship yet' at expense of Norris and Piastri
Formula 1

Verstappen backed to win 'best championship yet' at expense of Norris and Piastri

  • Yesterday 17:30
More news

Most read

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
2.500+ views

McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore

  • 6 october
 F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race

  • 4 october
 Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren

  • 10 october
 NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'

  • 28 september
 NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

NASCAR star overcomes major penalty with landmark result

  • 30 september
 Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

Max Verstappen aiming for Nurburgring return after debut win in Ferrari

  • 28 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x