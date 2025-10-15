NASCAR team confirm deal with championship-winning driver

Change your timezone:

Ahead of this weekend's action at Talladega Superspeedway, a NASCAR team has announced a new driver deal for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

All three national NASCAR series are set to be in action at Talladega, Martinsville and Phoenix in the coming weeks, with the sport set to crown a champion in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

And, in the Xfinity Series, Kaulig Racing have confirmed that it will be ARCA champion Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen driving their No. 11 Chevrolet for the final three races of the campaign, fresh off the back of his 2025 title success in the NASCAR-affiliated championship.

The No. 11 Chevrolet has featured in every single Xfinity Series race since Iowa in August and has been driven by a number of drivers, including Cup Series stars Carson Hocevar, Michael McDowell, and Justin Haley.

Queen himself has also driven the No. 11 for Kaulig Racing at Bristol and Kansas, where he finished 20th and ninth, respectively.

In an Instagram comment under Kaulig Racing's official announcement, Queen wrote: "Can’t wait to get back to work with [Crew Chief] Eddie [Pardue] and the 11 team!"

Brenden 'Butterbean' Queen's NASCAR record

27-year-old Queen is the 2025 ARCA Menards Series champion having enjoyed major success in the No. 28 Chevrolet for Pinnacle Racing Group this year.

That included eight race victories and 17 top-10 finishes on his way to lifting the championship.

Naturally, such success has earned the 27-year-old opportunities in NASCAR's national series, with the Chesapeake, Virginia native having made appearances in both the Xfinity and Truck Series in 2025.

Queen's NASCAR debut, though, came in 2024 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, driving the No. 1 Toyota Truck for Tricon Garage and finishing fourth. This was followed by two further appearances for the team that season at Nashville and Kansas, where he finished 19th and 20th.

This year, Queen once again raced in the Truck Series at Indianapolis Raceway Park, this time in the No. 07 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports.

Two further NASCAR appearances followed last month, with Queen stepping into the No. 11 for Kaulig in the Xfinity Series, something he will now do three more times before the season is out.

