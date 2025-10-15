Kyle Larson issues damning verdict after huge NASCAR announcement

Change your timezone:

2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has warned NASCAR fans not to expect a major difference despite a huge announcement from the stock car racing series.

After much debate and discussion on the matter, NASCAR competition officials revealed last week that the target horsepower for road courses and ovals under 1.5 miles in length will be increased to 750, up from 670.

Interestingly, five of the first eight races on the 2026 Cup Series schedule will use this new horsepower package, offering the NASCAR community an early glimpse at its effectiveness, alongside the continued efforts to improve tire falloff.

Larson pours cold water on horsepower increase

However, whilst some fans and drivers have been getting excited about the increase, or at the very least are optimistic, Hendrick Motorsports star Larson isn't convinced.

Although Larson has said he is happy with the decision and does feel it is a step in the right direction, ultimately, he does not believe it will be the fix people are hoping for.

“I would encourage you all, and fans, to not over-promote it like it’s going to fix everything,” he warned ahead of last weekend's race in Las Vegas, via RACER.

“I would encourage everybody to temper their expectations. It’s not way different."

Larson makes that claim having completed a recent test in which he had been using higher horsepower. It isn't exactly clear what extra power he had at his disposal, but he says it was not noticeable.

"I did a test recently at Kershaw, and nobody told me that I had higher horsepower, and I never really realized it," Larson added.

"So I wouldn’t say it’s going to feel different or look crazy different.”

