The Frankie Muniz era will restart this weekend in Talladega after the actor turned NASCAR Truck Series driver got the all-clear from doctors to make his comeback.

The 39-year-old Malcolm In the Middle star made the big announcement on social media to confirm that he will compete once again for Reaume Brothers Racing in the Love’s LV Stop 225 at Talladega on Friday (4pm ET, FOX).

The announcement ends around six weeks of inactivity for Muniz after he was sidelined in late August following a freak injury sustained at home

At the time Frankie revealed that he had suffered a distal radius fracture in his wrist after falling from a ladder whilst changing the batteries in a camera in his backyard.

The good news now is that Muniz has completed his rehab, his health is back to 100 percent and his wrist is good to go for Talladega.

Frankie Muniz announces NASCAR comeback

He wrote: “I'm thrilled to announce that I'm officially BACK after that pesky broken wrist sidelined me. Docs gave me the green light, and I'm hitting the track again THIS WEEK at Talladega!

“I've been itching to get behind the wheel, and this break only fired me up more. Super motivated to crush it and finish the season strong! @morecoredrilling.”

Muniz began the year in the No. 33 Ford with a terrific 10th-place finish in Daytona in February, but has yet to crack the top 10 again since. He currently sits 25th in the Truck Series season standings.

