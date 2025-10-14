NASCAR team announces immediate driver axe
NASCAR team Viking Motorsports has announced an immediate driver change with Matt DiBenedetto replaced for the final three races of 2025.
The 34-year-old from Nevada City in California will not be in the No. 99 Chevrolet this Saturday when the Xfinity Series hits Talladega Superspeedway for the United Rentals 250 (Saturday, 4pm ET, CW).
Instead, Viking has made the call to end his spell with the team, and will go with Connor Mosack for the remainder of the year.
The team announced the move in a statement with General Manager Jeremy Lange explaining: “We’d like to thank Matt (DiBenedetto) for his contributions throughout our inaugural season.
Viking Motorsports announces driver change
“He played a meaningful role in establishing the foundation of this team, and we wish him the best.”
Viking also made it clear that the move to install Mosack is only at this stage for the final three races of 2025. A decision on driver lineup plans for 2026 will be announced at a later date.
Viking Motorsports will share additional details regarding its driver lineup for the 2026 season at a later date.
DiBenedetto’s exit from the No. 99 car comes after a season in which he managed to finish in the top 10 just once, claiming fifth at Talladega back in April. He currently sits 22nd in the championship standings.
Mosack meanwhile gets the call hot on the heels of claiming a terrific fifth at the Charlotte Roval earlier this month, driving the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.
