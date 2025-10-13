close global

An image of NASCAR driver Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson admits 'crazy' NASCAR playoffs could make him pay

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has admitted he could later be made to pay by the 'crazy' NASCAR playoffs after missing out on the win in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Although he ultimately came home in second to Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Larson had was in contention throughout the 267 laps of action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet led four times for a total of 129 laps, for example, and also won the second stage, helping Larson bank a total of 54 points.

That leaves the Elk Grove, California native in a comfortable points position as the Round of 8 progresses, 35 points above the cutoff line with two races to go. However, a win would have locked him into the Championship 4 - something that was instead afforded to Hamlin.

Larson issues 'crazy' playoffs warning

Despite his commanding position, with a superspeedway coming up that could see anyone take the victory, Larson isn't feeling totally comfortable just yet.

Asked about his mentality heading into next weekend's race in Alabama and the elimination race at Martinsville the week after, Larson explained: "Yeah, I don’t know. Obviously, it could completely flip next week.

"I do feel like our superspeedway stuff has gotten a lot better. We’ve done really well on them this year. You can never expect a good finish or a finish at all when you go there [Talladega].

"We'll just try and go and execute like we have been this year at those places. Hopefully we can have another good points day and maybe Martinsville will be a little bit easier.

"I know right now it shows plus 35, [but if] somebody below the cut line wins, it’s a lot less. Playoff is crazy."

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after Las Vegas

Following Sunday afternoon's race at Las Vegas, here is how the playoff standings shape up in the Cup Series.

Rank Driver +/- to Cutoff Line
1 Denny Hamlin LOCKED IN (Las Vegas win)
2 Kyle Larson +35
3 Christopher Bell +20
4 Chase Briscoe +15
CHAMPIONSHIP 4 CUTOFF LINE
5 William Byron -15
6 Chase Elliott -23
7 Joey Logano -24
8 Ryan Blaney -31

