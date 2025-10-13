Denny Hamlin can't hold back the tears in emotional live TV interview

Change your timezone:

Sunday evening was the perfect start to the Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 for NASCAR great Denny Hamlin, winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Not only is Hamlin now locked into the Championship 4 at Phoenix next month, where he will race for a maiden title, the 44-year-old's victory in Nevada was also his 60th Cup Series win all-time.

With that, Hamlin now ranks among the greatest names to ever do it, currently tying 2014 champion Kevin Harvick in 10th position on the all-time wins leaderboard.

Hamlin has made no secret of his desire to hit 60 wins before his career is out, and as he drove around the racetrack after taking the black and white checkered flag, the emotions of the victory were clear for all to see.

Denny Hamlin gets emotional in Las Vegas

The Joe Gibbs Racing star then got even more choked up when his father, Dennis, who has been suffering from ill health of late, was mentioned in his TV interview on the frontstretch.

"Number 60, Denny, you make it happen here in Las Vegas. Welcome to the Championship 4, Denny Hamlin," the interviewer began.

"Tears in your eyes going around the racetrack. You still have tears in your eyes. How much were you thinking about your dad, Dennis?"

Hamlin responded, tearing up further as he went along: "Yeah, it definitely means a lot. This is the point where I kind of give the fans some s**t, but not today. I appreciate all of you so much.

"Yeah, obviously want to say hi to my Dad, [my] family back at home. All the friends that came out here for Vegas, hoping we get 60.

"I didn’t think we were. Put the pedal down the last 10 laps, made it happen."

This one means a little more for @dennyhamlin. pic.twitter.com/q5A9RlsIkI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 13, 2025

Denny Hamlin shares health update on Dad

In the post-race press conference, Hamlin was then asked about the health of his father further.

Naturally, the Joe Gibbs Racing star was hesitant to go into details, but confirmed that his father was ill and that he was glad he was able to see him hit the 60-win landmark.

"Yeah, just not doing well, not feeling well," Hamlin explained of his Dad's health.

"He’s the one that got me into racing. Just took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going. Sold everything they had. We almost lost our house a couple times. Just tried to keep it all going.

"So I’m glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me."

