NASCAR star Joey Logano gives race manipulation verdict after sticky playoff situation

NASCAR star Joey Logano has warned of a 'slippery slope' when it comes to officials handing out penalties for race manipulation.

Teams were given a blanket warning this week after some potential shenanigans in the elimination race at the Roval, with Denny Hamlin in particular exchanging some words with his team after the race.

Hamlin wasn't kept up to date with the situation around him, which led to him passing Ross Chastain on the last lap to eliminate the Trackhouse Racing star, giving reigning champion Joey Logano a late reprieve.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star hinted after the race that he may have sat behind Chastain had he know the points situation, with Logano expected to be one of the most dangerous drivers come November.

Logano: Where is the line on 'too much' info?

Logano was asked whether crew chiefs and spotters giving their drivers a full points picture could leave races open to being manipulated, he admitted: “It’s a slippery slope either way, because where is the line?

"Is just telling somebody where you are in points and what’s going on around you, is that too far? Saying straight-up what to do is probably too far. We can kind of understand that, but just saying what the point situation is, I don’t think that’s too far, in my opinion. “At that point, it’s up to the driver to make the best decisions for whatever they’re trying to accomplish, which is usually winning the race. I think just feeding someone data still leaves it in the driver’s hands to do what they please with it. It’s just giving information. That’s all you’re doing."

Logano will go again on Sunday night at Las Vegas in an attempt to secure early passage through to the Championship 4, with the race slated to start at 5:30pm ET.

