NASCAR legend blames 'ego' for distracting lawsuit

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has claimed there is some ‘ego involved’ in the current lawsuit between the sport and 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports.

The antitrust case between NASCAR and the two teams is scheduled for its final trial on December 1, with Earnhardt Jr taking to his podcast The Dale Jr Download to voice his opinions on the ongoing legal battle.

“I am on the boat that absolutely wishes this would get settled soon,” he said.

“I am… everybody is tired of this. I don’t know what it would take to make both sides happy. I think everybody has got their heels dug in. There’s some pride and ego involved.”

“You see 23XI’s response, and it doesn’t sound like they can even agree on how to come to terms with a conversation to settle, right? Not only can we not agree on the lawsuit and a settlement, we can’t agree on how to have that conversation.”

Has the NASCAR lawsuit hurt the sport’s reputation?

The 51-year-old also mused on how the ongoing legal battle had impacted the image of NASCAR and the success of the sport in general.

NASCAR is also facing issues in regards to falling viewership, and discontent within some fans in regards to the current playoff format and the Next Gen cars.

Earnhardt Jr added: “There is some concern, actively as we speak, that it has been detrimental to the success of NASCAR.

“It's turned a bunch of people off, I think it's turned a bunch of people away. It has not done NASCAR-- it's not done either side any favours, it's got a little ugly and personal at times. It's not been a great look at certain times for both sides.”

