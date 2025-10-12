NASCAR stars caught in tense post-race confrontation in Las Vegas

Change your timezone:

Two NASCAR stars got into it on Saturday evening in Las Vegas, after a tense Xfinity Series playoff race.

Part-timer Aric Almirola took the win for the second time this post-season to prevent anybody from locking into the Championship Race in Phoenix, but the real drama was just behind him.

Jesse Love restarted in third from the final caution of the race behind Almirola and Connor Zilisch, but a hard-fought battle with Nick Sanchez saw both drivers lose positions to Justin Allgaier and Corey Day.

Love confronted Sanchez after the race, and could be heard telling the Big Machine Racing driver 'That's why you crash in half these f****** races'.

Love 'frustrated' over Sanchez clash

Love explained his side of things to The CW after the incident, saying: "It's kind of three things. One is the past experiences with Nick. Two is the reputation and his track record, and three is the situation that obviously took place on the race track.

"We about crashed four times on the straightaway side drafting each other, and then he put it on my door four laps in a row until I about crashed. We both lost a spot, and yeah, it's obviously frustrating."

Sanchez, however, was dismissive of Love's comments, saying: "I guess he's mad about the way I was racing him. But I mean, I was racing him no different than the way he was racing me. On the straightaway, side-drafting me, and doing all those things.

"Last time I checked, we're up front racing for a win. My boss Scott Borchetta hired me to do just that. I understand he's racing for a championship. I'm racing for a win and fifth in points."

Love sits 20 points clear of the playoff cut line with two races remaining in the Round of 8.

