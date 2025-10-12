close global

﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Star makes controversial Verstappen comparison as driver's mom fooled by joke boxing match

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has compared his rise in the sport to Max Verstappen's in F1, claiming that the road to the top in NASCAR will be harder for him.

Star driver's mother caught out by 'NASCAR boxing' post

NASCAR Xfinity Series star Jesse Love has revealed that his mom was duped by a social media post.

NASCAR Cup Series star announces wonderful family addition

NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece and his wife Heather have welcomed their second child into the world.

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Penske cars struggle as playoff rivals dominate at Las Vegas

After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's South Point 400 from pole position as he looks to get closer to securing his long-awaited first championship.

NASCAR legend admits wanting to 'tear apart' Next Gen car

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has admitted he wants to see the Next Gen car 'torn apart' for certain tracks.

