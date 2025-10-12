NASCAR Today: Star makes controversial Verstappen comparison as driver's mom fooled by joke boxing match
NASCAR Today: Star makes controversial Verstappen comparison as driver's mom fooled by joke boxing match
Rising NASCAR star Connor Zilisch has compared his rise in the sport to Max Verstappen's in F1, claiming that the road to the top in NASCAR will be harder for him.
➡️ READ MORE
Star driver's mother caught out by 'NASCAR boxing' post
NASCAR Xfinity Series star Jesse Love has revealed that his mom was duped by a social media post.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series star announces wonderful family addition
NASCAR Cup Series star Ryan Preece and his wife Heather have welcomed their second child into the world.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Penske cars struggle as playoff rivals dominate at Las Vegas
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's South Point 400 from pole position as he looks to get closer to securing his long-awaited first championship.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR legend admits wanting to 'tear apart' Next Gen car
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has admitted he wants to see the Next Gen car 'torn apart' for certain tracks.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
Why Max Verstappen REFUSES to race Indy 500
- 2 hours ago
Zilisch 'frustrated' as part-time driver spoils NASCAR playoff party again
- Today 15:06
NASCAR stars caught in tense post-race confrontation in Las Vegas
- Today 14:04
NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- Today 13:04
NASCAR Today: Star makes controversial Verstappen comparison as driver's mom fooled by joke boxing match
- Today 12:04
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Penske cars struggle as playoff rivals dominate at Las Vegas
- Today 00:31
Most read
McLaren spotted celebrating championship win without Oscar Piastri in Singapore
- 6 october
F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren dominance wavers as Verstappen claws back into title race
- 4 october
F1 2025 Standings: Ferrari slide down order as Lando Norris wastes massive chance
- 23 september
NASCAR driver who suffered horror injuries in wreck targets return date
- 23 september
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari replacement could come from McLaren
- 10 october
NASCAR champion's trophies sold online after 'LIES'
- 28 september