NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Chris Deeley
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit Las Vegas today - Sunday, October 12 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The South Point 400 will see the Cup Series stars complete 267 laps around the 1.5 mile quad-oval, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

Joey Logano snuck his way into the Round of 8 with some last lap dramatics at the Charlotte Roval last weekend, knocking the unfortunate Ross Chastain out despite a desperate late move.

After a close-fought qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's race from pole position as he looks to take his long-awaited first title. The Joe Gibbs Racing set the fastest time of all 38 drivers with a blistering lap, enough to beat out the other seven remaining playoff drivers, five of whom will line up directly behind him in second to sixth places.

However, none of those top six are Team Penske's playoff stars, with JGR locking out the top three and Hendrick Motorsports providing the next three cars in line.

Joey Logano will start ninth, with Hamlin's 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick splitting him from the remaining postseason pack, leaving team-mate Ryan Blaney as the sole playoff driver outside the top ten, setting the 14th fastest time to leave a potentially crucial gap at the start of the race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Zilisch switch, Hamlin revelation and Kyle Busch boost

What time is the NASCAR Las Vegas race today?

The Cup Series race at the Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 5:30pm ET today, Sunday, October 12.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm
United States Central (CT): 2pm
United States Mountain (MT): 1pm
United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon

What TV channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 5pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

READ MORE: Carson Hocevar has a five-point plan to fix NASCAR

NASCAR Las Vegas lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race..

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing
2Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing
3Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing
4Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports
6Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports
7Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing
8Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing
9Joey Logano (22)Team Penske
10Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing
11Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing
12Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports
13Shane van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing
14Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske
15Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing
16Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing
17Daniel Suarez (99)Trackhouse Racing
18Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports
19Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club
20AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing
21Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team
22Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports
23Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports
24Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47)HYAK Motorsports
25Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing
26John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club
27Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports
28Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports
29Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing
30Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports
31Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske
32Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing
33Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing
34Brad Keselowski (6)Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing
35Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing
36Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing
37JJ Yeley (44)NY Racing Team
38Katherine Legge (78)Live Fast Motorsports

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

