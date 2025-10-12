NASCAR Race Today: Las Vegas start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit Las Vegas today - Sunday, October 12 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The South Point 400 will see the Cup Series stars complete 267 laps around the 1.5 mile quad-oval, with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

Joey Logano snuck his way into the Round of 8 with some last lap dramatics at the Charlotte Roval last weekend, knocking the unfortunate Ross Chastain out despite a desperate late move.

After a close-fought qualifying session, Denny Hamlin will start Sunday's race from pole position as he looks to take his long-awaited first title. The Joe Gibbs Racing set the fastest time of all 38 drivers with a blistering lap, enough to beat out the other seven remaining playoff drivers, five of whom will line up directly behind him in second to sixth places.

However, none of those top six are Team Penske's playoff stars, with JGR locking out the top three and Hendrick Motorsports providing the next three cars in line.

Joey Logano will start ninth, with Hamlin's 23XI drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick splitting him from the remaining postseason pack, leaving team-mate Ryan Blaney as the sole playoff driver outside the top ten, setting the 14th fastest time to leave a potentially crucial gap at the start of the race.

What time is the NASCAR Las Vegas race today?

The Cup Series race at the Las Vegas is scheduled to start at 5:30pm ET today, Sunday, October 12.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 3pm

United States Central (CT): 2pm

United States Mountain (MT): 1pm

United States Pacific (PT): 12 noon



What TV channel is the NASCAR Las Vegas race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 5pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



NASCAR Las Vegas lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race..

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing 2 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports 6 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports 7 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing 8 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing 9 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske 10 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing 12 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports 13 Shane van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing 14 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske 15 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing 16 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing 17 Daniel Suarez (99) Trackhouse Racing 18 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports 19 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club 20 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing 21 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team 22 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports 23 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47) HYAK Motorsports 25 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing 26 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club 27 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports 28 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports 29 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing 30 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports 31 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske 32 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing 33 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing 34 Brad Keselowski (6) Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing 35 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing 36 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing 37 JJ Yeley (44) NY Racing Team 38 Katherine Legge (78) Live Fast Motorsports

